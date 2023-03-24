Adwoa Safo missing as house votes on Akufo-Addo's nominees

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

The member of parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo is currently absent as the house is set to vote on the nominees for some six ministries and the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The Member of Parliament was absent in the chamber at the time the house was set to commence voting.



Meanwhile, the house has been suspended abruptly after the speaker summoned leaders of both the minority and Majority caucuses.



This comes after the majority chief whip, Annor-Dompreh appealed to the Speaker to allow them to change voting positions.

The majority wanted to vote on the left of the Speaker where the minority is seated and the minority to vote on the right where the majority is seated.



Based on this argument, the Minority leader Ato Forson rebutted this argument stating that they are not ready to vote.