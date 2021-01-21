Adwoa Safo nominated as Gender Minister, Hawa Koomson to head Fisheries

Sarah Adwoa Safo and Mavis Hawa Koomson have been reassigned to different ministeries

Former Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been nominated to take charge of the Gender Ministry in the second term of Akufo-Addo administration.

This comes after Acting Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin released a list of President’s Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministers on Thursday, January 2021.



Cynthia Mamle Morrison who previously occupied the role as the Gender Minster was, however, not nominated to any ministerial or regional role by the President.



Also, former Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson has been nominated as minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture while Frema Prempeh was nominated as the Minister for Works and Housing.



President Akufo-Addo has also realigned seven Ministries namely, Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives.



The Senior Minister's Office, however, has been abolished, a position that was previously occupied by Yaw Osafo Maafo.

The current list for nominees for ministers will make up 30 with that of regional ministers made up of 16.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says he is hopeful that Parliament will see to the prompt approval of his nominees for central and regional government roles.



See the full list below:



