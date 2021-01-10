Adwoa Safo opens up on betrayal allegations levelled against her over Speaker election

MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied ever betraying the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the voting exercise that sought to elect the Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Mrs. Adwoa Safo was one of the names that popped up as NPP MPs suspected to have voted for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) nominee Alban Bgabin instead of NPP's Mike Ocquaye Snr. as the Speaker.



Some social media users, particularly, were of the view that Adwoa Safo had done so to revenge after Prof. Ocquaye son's contested her in the NPP primaries.



But reacting to the rumors and allegations, the Dome-Kwabenya MP says she feels betrayed about such indictments.



“I think I feel betrayed. We are all surprised about the outcome of the election and as a parliamentary group. I think that reorganizing ourselves to see how we will be able to carry out government business when the need arises is what is important," she was quoted to have said in a Mynewsgh report.



Touching on which side currently has the Majority in Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo said:

“We in the NPP are the majority in Parliament. We have the Fomena Member of Parliament (MP) who went Independent and he has willingly come onto our side and he is now the Second Deputy Speaker of the house. No Matter how slim the numbers are in our constitution there is still a simple majority and for us, we have a simple majority.



"I think whether it was proposed by the NDC or NPP, you saw where the Member of Parliament sat on the day of proceedings and he sat on the side of the NPP and for me, that is a clear indication of where his loyalty and allegiance is. Moving forward there are a number of seats that are being contested, we believe by the close of all these court cases there will be an outcome that will give us more majority than we have.”







