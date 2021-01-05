Adwoa Safo out, Afenyo-Markin, Maa Lydia in as NPP selects caucus leadership

There have been some changes in the NPP caucus leadership

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has written to the Clerk of Parliament about decisions taken by its National Council regarding changes in leadership of its caucus in the House.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held on Monday, January 4.



The leaders of the NPP caucus, highly likely to be the Majority Caucus, are expected to steer affairs in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, January 7.



The list sees Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who refers to himself as the John McCain of Ghana politics, maintained as the Majority Leader.



This could definitely keep him the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in the second term of the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



There will be a new Deputy Majority Leader in Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu Constituency.

This sees Sarah Adwoa Safo, the MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, taking a bow from the leadership bench.



MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who has been the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, will be the new Majority Chief Whip.



Sunyani East MP Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh will, therefore, exit his post.



Mr Annor-Dompreh will be assisted by Tolon MP Iddrisu Habib and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



The National Council meeting is also said to have decided to maintain Reverend Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye as the Speaker of Parliament.