0
Menu
News

Adwoa Safo to know her fate today as Bagbin delivers much-awaited ruling

50882250 Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome-Kwabenya

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic resumed sitting on Tuesday, 25 October 2022, after it went on recess in July.

One of the most awaited rulings the House expects is a verdict on the fate of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, before the recess, had deferred ruling on the future of the Dome-Kwabenya MP in the House following her inability to appear before the Privileges Committee over her absence from Parliament.

Bagbin, however, assured that he will deliver his judgement today, October 26, 2022.

It is also expected that the Appointments Committee will present its report on the nominees of the Supreme Court who were vetted while the House was on recess.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will also be expected to present before the house, the government’s 2023 budget statement during this session.

Some eleven bills including the Anti-LGBTQ+Bill will also be considered during this session of the House.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: