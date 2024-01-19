Adwoa Safo to lose miserably in Dome-Kwabenya – Global InfoAnalytics reveals

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo

In its latest poll on the upcoming parliamentary primary elections of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Global InfoAnalytics has shown that the current NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo will secure just 10% of the votes come January 27, 2024, when NPP delegates go to the polls to elect a parliamentary candidate for the Constituency for the 2024 General Elections.

On the other hand, her arch-rival Mike Ocquaye Jnr will take a commanding lead with 43% of the votes with the other contender garnering 10% of the votes.



Delegates who are undecided (13%) and those who did not reveal how they would vote (24%) constitute 30% of the votes, surpassing the share of both Adwoa Safo and Shella Sakyi.



“Hon Adwoa Sarfo sinks in the polls in Dome-Kwabenya as she drops to third place in the poll. Mike Oquaye take a huge lead and likely to topple the incumbent in Dome Kwabenya,” Global InfoAnalytics announced.

Adwoa Safo is currently serving her third term in Parliament and seems to have lost the support of the delegates. Her attempts to curry favour by apologizing for her long absence from the Constituency and other ‘misdeeds’ do not seem to have worked if the latest poll is anything to go by.



But elections remain a complex undertaking despite Global InfoAnalytics having gained a reputation for credible polls.



