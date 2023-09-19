Adwoa Safo wasn’t matured enough to become an MP – P.V. Jantuah

Governance analyst and former presidential staffer, P.V. Jantuah Dadson, has criticized the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Jantuah contends that Adwoa Safo was not mature enough to serve as a Member of Parliament and thus questioned the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) vetting process for candidates.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Pure FM, on September 18, 2023, he called into question the NPP's diligence in screening and vetting Adwoa Safo before she was elected as an MP.



He argued that the party had failed to recognize her apparent shortcomings, which ultimately led to her unsatisfactory performance.



He stated, "(the) Adwoa Safo's issue, first, it is her party that has been disgraced because I don't know how they screen and vet people to become an MP.



"When her conduct started, they were playing with it, and it exposed the party by offering money to her to influence her to come; she didn't. The Chief of Staff went to her house...

"So, does the party have any vision? Because the time that they were supposed to discipline her, nobody was able to do that, and they were rather begging her."



Jantuah also criticized the former gender minister's behavior during her absence from parliament.



"The conduct that the lady (Adwoa Safo) put up, it's the party that didn't vet her well because she was not mature enough to become an MP. A lot of them are like that, and because nothing has happened, that is why we haven't seen them... Because what she was doing, there was no sense, and the party looked at her for doing so, and the same way with the constituency,” he added.



Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo last week broke her silence on her prolonged absence from parliament.



She offered an unreserved apology to her party and its members, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during that period.

Adwoa Safo acknowledged that her absence was unintentional and expressed deep remorse for any inconvenience it may have caused.



She specifically addressed key figures within her party, stating, "I want to use this platform to apologize to my party, and leaders of the party. The first is President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Majority Leader, and the entire Majority Caucus."



She continued, "I want to apologize because it was not intentional, there was a lot going on in my life and that of my family. I am using this medium to plead with you all in the name of God. To my regional executives and my constituency executive, the headquarters of the NPP, I plead with you all, including sympathizers and supporters who love the party and myself, to forgive me for everything that has happened."



Adwoa Safo's extended absence from parliament had been a prominent topic of discussion in 2022, sparking nationwide debate.



This issue arose when she left the country following the passage of the 2022 budget on November 26, 2021.

Due to her extended absence, Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin referred Adwoa Safo to the Privileges Committee on April 4 for missing fifteen sitting days.



On July 29, 2023, the president revoked her appointment based on Article 81 of the Constitution. However, on November 11, 2022, Adwoa Safo officially resumed her parliamentary duties upon her return from the United States of America.



She had another absence but returned on February 7, 2023, marking her first appearance in the House that year, where she has since remained.



Watch the video below from: 11:00/1:22:14





AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Everyday People | This petty trader says she was once a backup singer for Daasebre Dwamena



