AfCFTA: Economic integration of Africa is a must - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue has concluded its second edition with a strong emphasis on the urgent need for economic integration in Africa.

Ghana, as the host country of the AfCFTA Secretariat, sees it as an honour and responsibility to provide an annual platform for the private and public sectors to collaborate on implementing the AfCFTA for the prosperity of the African people.



In closing remarks, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, commended the Africa Prosperity Network and its founder, Gabby Otchere-Dako, as well as the Secretary General of the AfCFTA and the event's partners for their dedication and success.



The President highlighted the importance of turning discussions into actionable items, referring to the 2024 Africa Prosperity Compact as the "Peduase Compact".



Acknowledging the contributions of panellists, ministers, business executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, the president expressed gratitude to political leaders, including the distinguished Caribbean leader, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr Efran Ali.



The president proposed presenting the Peduase compact at the 37th Ordinary Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, seeking political will to achieve interoperability across African member states.

The president emphasised tangible projects arising from the dialogue, such as a railway link across Africa, the Grand Inga Dam, and a dedicated airline connecting Africa with the Caribbean.



These projects aim to symbolically and strategically reconnect families that were historically divided, he explained.



As the president concludes his two-term tenure on January 6, 2025, he pledged to remain a patron of the initiative, expressing confidence in the continued growth of strategic partnerships between the Ghanaian government and key organisers.



The closing remarks also included thanks to several international leaders, including the President of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, the Vice President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, the Prime Minister of Mozambique, and the Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria.



President Akufo-Addo concluded by highlighting the interconnectedness of the prosperity of people of African descent worldwide with the development and prosperity of the African continent.