AfDB, Global Center on Adaptation to host virtual leaders’ dialogue on the Africa Covid-Climate emergency

Covid-Climate dialogue takes place today, April 6, 2021

The African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) will bring together African heads of state and government for a virtual Leaders’ Dialogue on the Africa Covid-Climate Emergency today, Tuesday, 6 April 2021.

The African Development Bank and GCA are combining their expertise, resources and networks to develop and implement a bold new Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program, advancing a three-pronged approach to address Covid-19, climate change, and the continent’s emerging economic challenges. The program will support the implementation of the vision of the Africa Adaptation Initiative.



Its objective is to achieve balanced regional coverage in its work through regional and continental programs and projects.



Leaders will share their experiences of tackling the twin crises of Covid-19 and climate change and discuss the importance of scaling up and accelerating climate change adaptation in Africa.



The dialogue will follow a conversational format. Participants will include President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chairperson of the African Union, President Ali Bongo Ondima of Gabon, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, who is also GCA Chair, and African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina will also share a platform.



GCA CEO Prof. Patrick Verkooijen will moderate proceedings.



The African Leaders’ Dialogue will precede another climate change-related forum on Earth Day, April 22, when the United States hosts world leaders in a climate summit.



The biggest climate event of the year will be the 26th UN climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. COP27 is expected to be held in Africa in 2022.