Afadzato South EC captures 35,240 voters in District Electoral Register

Mr. Michael Owusu Amoh, Afadzato South Electoral Officer, has said the just ended voters registration exercise held in the District were “incident free.”

He said the exercise was conducted in a conducive environment from its first phase to the sixth phase, adding that “I will score the registration officials 95 per cent”.



Mr. Amoh in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ve-Golokuati disclosed that a total of 35,240 registrants were captured by the Electoral Commission (EC) at 84 registration centres throughout the District.



He said 24,347 registrants representing 69.1 per cent used the ECOWAS identity card (Ghana card), 217 representing 0.6 per cent registered with passport and 10, 676 representing 30.3 per cent used guarantors.



The Officer said out of 45 challenged cases recorded on grounds of underage, non-citizenship and non-residence, 33 were disqualified while 12 of them were cleared by the District Review Committee (DRC).

Mr. Amoh said the Commission had registered 829 registrants comprising 242 disabled and 587 traumatised under its special registration carried out at the Commission’s office.



He said 1,999 registrants were registered as first-time voters in the District throughout the exercise.



“Those who turned 18 years and got registered were 1,082 made up of 588 males and 494, while those who turned 19 years were 917 comprising 499 males and 418 females,” he added.

