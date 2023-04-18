Afaglo endorses Dzifa Gomashie's second term parliamentary bid

Dzifa Gomashie (left) with some NDC supporters

The Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Ltd and Susagtad Boat Building Company, Mr. Norvihoho Afaglo has thrown his support behind the second-term parliamentary bid of Mad. Abla Dzifa Gomashie for the Ketu South Constituency.

The astute businessman and avid supporter of the NDC, gave the endorsement during a visit to the Ketu South Constituency, known as the "world bank" of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday.



The visit was part of efforts aimed at further strengthening the support base of the party in the Volta Region.



In an interaction with the media, Afaglo who is a staunch member of the party and hails from the area, said, he decided to embark on the visit to touch-base with the grassroots and also support the campaign of the MP, as well as cheer up party supporters for the preparation towards the upcoming party primaries.



He charged the teaming supporters of the MP, to brace themselves up and work hard to retain the parliamentary seat for the party and also to retain her as the party's candidate for the 2024 general elections.



“I want to use this medium to remind all delegates to vote for Mad. Abla Gomashie in our upcoming parliamentary primaries on May 13, so that she can continue her good works for the people of the constituency," he said.

He advised the parliamentary candidate to be optimistic, resolute, and above all run a clean campaign going into the primaries.



Afaglo called on other contenders in the primaries to show unity, love, and togetherness during and after this internal contest.



The businessman appealed to supporters of all the contenders to exercise moderation in their utterances in the interest of peace cohesion.



Madam Gomashie for her part promised to run a campaign devoid of rancor and acrimony just as she did for a campaign in 2019.



She assured the party faithful of uniting the party and bringing everyone on board after the primaries towards a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general election.