Afaglo visits Ketu South MP to support her campaign

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributer

As part of effort to strengthen the support base of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susagtad Boat Building, Mr. Novihoho Afaglo has visited the camp of Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency, Mrs. Dzifa Abla Gomashie.

The visit was to touch base with the grassroots and also support the campaign of the MP to cheer party supporters up for the preparation towards the upcoming party primaries.



Mr. Afaglo charged the teaming supporters of the MP to embrace themselves up and work hard to retain the seat for the party.



He advised the parliamentary candidate to be optimistic, resolute and above all also exhibit a clean campaign as they prepare for the upcoming primaries.

He charged the candidates and the other contestants to display unity, love and togetherness during and after this internal contest.



Mr. Afaglo called on the contestants to do a descent campaign and appealed to the supporters of all sides to exercise moderation in utterances to curb disunity.



“I want to use this medium to remind delegates to vote for Mrs Abla Gomashie to continue her good work in the Ketu South constituency,” he stated.