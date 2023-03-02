Afenyo-Markin, Emmanuel Armah reconcile in Parliament

The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, have reconciled their difference after their clash on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Before the proceeding of the House commenced on Thursday, March 2, 2023, the two Members of Parliament took turns to apologise and forgive each other.



The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Afenyo-Markin, who spoke first, said he met the Deputy Minority Leader after proceedings of the House closed on Wednesday.



He said the two of them resolved the issues they had and that things will get far better in terms of their interaction in the House.



“Mr Speaker, I want to assure you and assure the House that as far as I am concerned anytime I get on my feet, it is for the good of the politics of this House.



“However, I have taken his concerns on board and that will guide the approach… for anything that he (Armah-Kofi Buah) might have said touching my ego, character or whatever it is, I forgive him and I have let go,” Afenyo-Markin said.

For his part, the Deputy Minority Leader, Armah-Kofi Buah, confirmed that the two of them had a meeting and came to an agreement that they will have to work together in the interest of the people of Ghana.



“I told him that we are in the lent period and if there are things that he said that are offensive, I have forgiven him. In fact, I have and we move forward together,” he added.



There were high tempers in Parliament, on Wednesday when members were informed of the absence of the finance minister in the chamber.



The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, clashed with the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, over the former’s description of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was scheduled to appear before the House to answer questions on happenings in his ministry, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, but he was absent.

IB/FNOQ