Afenyo-Markin, Ursula are my favourite MPs – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo is a former broadcaster

Former broadcaster Bridget Otoo has mentioned Effutu lawmaker Alexander Afenyo Markin and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as her favourite lawmakers in Ghana.

According to her, Mr Afenyo Markin is open-minded and receptive to new ideas regardless of the proponent of the idea.



“He gets it, he gets what I’m trying to do. Despite my criticisms against the government and the obvious fact that what I say may not favour the government, he will once in a while get in touch and speak with you on your position and that is really nice,” she told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



The outspoken journalist who left the media for business also hailed the Communications minister for her resilience.

“She is tough, she is resilient and I like that about her. She inspires all of us”.



She however criticised President Akufo-Addo for his handling of the country.



“He is leaving a tattered corrupt legacy. Free SHS is a fantastic legacy not just for Nana Addo but for Ghana. He didn’t fully start this, he implemented it. The Free SHS will not be cancelled, it is a legacy for Ghana,” he said.