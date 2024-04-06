Afenyo-Markin gets top ECOWAS Parliament post

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Ghana’s Majority Leader in Parliament, has assumed the role of the third Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament following his election.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, leading Ghana’s delegation to the sub-regional body, brings with him extensive experience in parliamentary affairs both domestically and within the ECOWAS Parliament.



The inauguration of the Sixth ECOWAS Parliament took place on Thursday, April 4, 2024, with a significant focus on Guinea’s reinstatement into the community under the authority of Heads of State, reflecting efforts to facilitate the country’s return amidst recent political developments.



However, the absence of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso was notable during the inauguration ceremony.



Additionally, the Republic of Togo, responsible for producing the Speaker of the Sixth Parliament, is yet to finalize its list of candidates. Consequently, the Parliament is currently operating with a ceremonial Speaker, Rt. Hon Sidie Mohamed Tunis, as Togo's parliamentary elections have been postponed from April 20, 2024.



The Deputy Speakers are comprised of Barau Jibrin from Nigeria as the First Deputy Speaker, Adjaratou Coulibaly from Ivory Coast as the Second Deputy Speaker, and Billay G. Tunkara from the Gambia as the Fourth Deputy Speaker.

The election process for the Deputy Speakers involved extensive lobbying efforts.



Cape Verde had vied for a position but ultimately missed out due to financial obligations to the sub-regional bloc.



This situation mirrors a similar one during the Fifth ECOWAS Parliament, where financial constraints impeded Cape Verde's participation, prompting concerns from member states.



As the Sixth ECOWAS Parliament commences its term, the elected officials are tasked with addressing regional challenges and advancing the collective interests of member states amidst the political and economic complexities across the region.