Afenyo-Markin nearly captures Central Regional NDC Youth Wing - Report

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: Eric Annan, Contributor

The Central Region's National Democratic Congress (NDC) members, particularly its youth have had their tempers shoot up following a hands laid-on information reaching them, which depicts Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu's weird indulgence in the political party's recently conducted regional delegates conference held at the University of Education (Winneba).

Information gathered by the party's outburst members reveal the MP who's at the State's parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the NDC's held Regional Delegates Conference on Saturday 12th November, personally incited one Mohammed Kofi Twumasi- Nayyer, who according to investigations carried out by these persons discloses him to be a staunch NPP member but intentionally crossed carpet to contest in the rival political party's elections as an aspiring Youth Organizer.



They expressed worry as to how the fellow managed in getting himself cleared, having sat before a vetting committee in his bid to vie for the position.



The levelled allegation by these members of the NDC follows a cited pictorial evidence of the lawmaker and a practising lawyer, Hon. Afenyo-Markin which uncovers Mohammed Twumasi Nayyer (a lawyer as well) to be a member of the NPP's strategic campaign team set for its members known to be lawyers, together with one Bernina Korkor Maseyo Okutu (Esq).



The aggrieved party members having laid hands on the evidence are up with a serious agitation against the aforementioned Youth Organizer aspirant to be clapped with a disqualification having had a tie-break of 25votes in his vied for position with rival aspirant Bright Botchway.



Section of these party members remarked great disappointment in its colleague NDC delegates who went to polls to vote for Mohammed Twumasi as their Youth Organizer without probing to find out who and what actually the fellow is made of.



These peeved NDC members narrate, the Member of Parliament strategically arranged with the aspirant to come contest for the opposition, cunningly win it, then swear allegiance to him instead of the political party as part of their strategic plots going into the 2024 general elections.



Meanwhile, the slated date for the re-election of the region's NDC Youth Organizer position is yet to be made public by the electoral commission.



See Election's Full Verdict:



CHAIRMAN



RICHARD ASIEDU- 255



SEBASTIAN L. KAKRA YALLEY- 114



THEOPHILUS AIDOO-MENSAH- 245



KOJO QUANSAH- 15



VICE-CHAIRMAN

STEPHEN E. MOORE- 68



LAWRENCE PAA NII LAMPTEY- 103



SHAIBU BUKARI- 259



EKOW EDUAMOAH PAYIN- OKYERE- 196



SECRETARY



GABRIEL NII KOMMEY ADAMS- 371



KOFI MATTHEW- 257



DEPUTY SECRETARY



ERIC OFFEI (UNOPPOSED)



TREASURER



VICTORIA POBEE-WOODE- 408



FRANCIS KORANKYE SAKYI- 224



DEPUTY TREASURER



ISAAC PHILIP ABBEY- 249

CHARLOTTE TOBIAH DANKWAH- 244



NANA YAW PYNE- 135



ORGANIZER



MIKE DERY- 343



DANIEL AKO- 285



DEPUTY ORGANIZER



NANA OSIEBI QUANSAH- 187



JOSEPH MENSAH ABEKAH- 273



PETER KOJO ESSEL- 165



COMMUNICATION OFFICER



GABRIELLA D. TETTEH- 340



LAWRENCE K. GHARTEY- 217



Nurudeen - 74



DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

MOHAMMED MURITALA- 54



IKE AFENYI DONKOR- 198



ERIC AUBYN- 141



EMMANUEL KWEKU ARKO- 235



YOUTH ORGANIZER



FRANCIS ASMAH- 12



ASAMOAH-BAMFO MICHAEL- 10



MAHAMMED KOFI TWUMASI- NAYYER- 25



BRIGHT BOTCHWEY- 25



DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER



PRINCE GYAMFI MENSAH- 23



ATTA MENSAH- 12



EBENEZER A. ABEIKU ESSIEN- 38



ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR

RASHID ABUBAKAR- 104



HAMZA ALHASSAN- 238



IDDRISU ALI- 34



ABDULAI AMO- 257



WOMENS’ ORGANIZER



EMMA G. AHUNU-ARMAH- 17



FAUSTINA N.L. LAMPTEY- 38



DEPUTY WOMENS’ ORGANIZER



ESTHER AYENSU- 8



JANET QUANSAH- 11



EVELYN ANNAN- 8



ESTHER SAM- 9



BARIKISU ABDULAI GIWA- 1



NHYIRA DADZIE- 18