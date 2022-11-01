Afenyo Markin raises red flags over motion of censure against Ofori-Atta

Deputy Majority in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Deputy Majority in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on the minority to allow the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta be given the opportunity to be heard following allegations levelled as the basis for a vote of censure against him.

According to him, the finance minister must be given the opportunity, either through his lawyer or by himself to respond to every allegation against him.



He also said the minority must also present evidence based on which they are making the allegations and demands for the removal of the finance minister to the house.



According to the deputy majority leader, even though he is not against the motion, he is against the procedure being used to call for his removal as the minister has been denied fair hearing which is against the law.



Speaking on the floor of the house, Afenyo Markin said,



“The minister is entitled to be heard. You cannot take away the right to fair hearing from a respondent. So Mr. Speaker, my view is that we have a serious matter as censure and the applicants have not served the minister, neither have they served the basis on which they mounted their application.”

"Mr. Speaker I am not against their motion, it is your right to bring your application, I am interested in the procedure and let's not do things for political expedience because one day it will come and hunt us," he added.



In response to this, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said the Deputy Majority Leader must show respect to the Speaker as he has already given his ruling on the motion.



“The Speaker has ruled, and we must show respect to the Speaker. If there are any disagreements with the ruling, they know what to do. Ordinarily, any civilized democracy in the world, you don’t even need a motion for the minister of finance to go home. He, upon self-appraisal of where he has led the country and economy, in all conscience, will bow out and save the nation. So, we have brought a competent motion, he said.



NYA/WA