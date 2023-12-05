Afenyo-Markin rubbishes sale of Ramsar Site for Lithium mining

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, has vehemently dismissed claims suggesting the sale of the Ramsar site in Winneba for lithium mining.

According to him, these allegations are coming from the NDC in the constituency.



Responding to the allegations during a press conference, Afenyo-Markin stated, "The NDC in my constituency has come out with a serious allegation to the effect that government officials and my office sat unconcerned and got the sacrage forest of Afuttu where we go for deer hunting, the place has been sold for mining of lithium. I simply want to say that this allegation is false and never true."



He further emphasized that the Minerals Commission issued a statement two years ago, indicating that no application for mining in the forest had been received.



Afenyo-Markin firmly asserted, "There is no such thing."



Meanwhile, Effutu residents took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction over the alleged potential sale of the Ramsar site for mining purposes.

Clad in red apparel, the concerned residents highlighted that the contested site is crucial for their annual Aboakyire festival, particularly in deer hunting.



They voiced concerns that selling the land could jeopardize the Aboakyire festival, a sentiment echoed by their demonstration.



The residents issued a warning, stating their intent to halt the operations of the mining company, as they believe the exploration would disrupt the reserve that has been a part of their community for several years.



