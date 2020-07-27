General News

Afenyo Markin settled my GH¢200,000 coronavirus bill – Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said that a private doctor was contracted to treat him when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Days after his 60th birthday celebrations, the vociferous MP contracted the virus and had to self-isolate for days.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Kennedy Agyapong expressed profound gratitude to Effutu MP Alex Afenyo-Markin for footing the cost of his treatment.



Kennedy Agyapong revealed that his colleague MP recruited the service of a doctor who gave him first-class treatment.



He mentioned GH¢200,000 as the amount Afenyo-Markin spent on his treatment and thanked him for being ‘a wonderful friend.’



“He (Afenyo Markin) did very well. He is such a wonderful friend. He paid for my bills and brought the doctor. He paid GHC200,000 as my treatment bill. This virus, if you have cash you get care. The doctor saw me as his VIP so he treated me very well,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong urged Ghanaians to obey the preventive protocols since the virus is deadly.



“Coronavirus is real. You don’t have to joke with it because if you, it will kill you,” he said.



He is one of many high-profile Ghanaians who have contracted the virus. Yaw Osafo Maafo, Carlos Ahenkorah, Kwaku Agyeman Manu are some politicians who have fought and won the battle against the virus.



Unfortunately for Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie who was the CEO of the Forestry Commission, his time on earth was terminated by the coronavirus.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.