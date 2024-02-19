Afenyo-Markin to be the Majority Leader in Parliament

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency

Following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent Valentine’s Day ministerial reshuffle, a significant shakeup of the majority front bench is imminent, with Alexander Afenyo-Markin pegged to assume the role of Majority Leader in Parliament, as reported by citinewsroom.com.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the incumbent Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, is set to be replaced by Afenyo-Markin, the current Deputy Majority Leader, the report added.



While it remains uncertain whether Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will retain his government position, indications suggest he's in line to be appointed as the Chairman of the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.



Frank Annoh Dompreh, the current Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, is slated to ascend to the position of Deputy Majority Leader.



This transition will create an opening for Habib Iddrisu, the current First Deputy Chief Whip, to assume the substantive role of Majority Chief Whip.



The report added that Patricia Appiagyei will then step into the position of First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, following the departure of Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who has been nominated as Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation.



Furthermore, sources suggest that Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the MP for Sefwi-Akontombra, is likely to be appointed as the Second Deputy Chief Whip.

This reshuffle comes ahead of a crucial meeting of the NPP’s National Council scheduled for Monday, where various matters, including the realignment of the Majority front bench in parliament, will be deliberated.



Meanwhile, in a separate development, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is expected to unveil his campaign team to the National Executive Committee and National Council of the party today.



Among the anticipated announcement, it has been speculated that the former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, will be named as the campaign manager for the 2024 general elections.



Dan Botwe was one of the ministers affected by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent reshuffle.



NAY/AE