Afenyo-Markin to establish first ever functional MP office

The Central region is yet to have a Member of Parliament's (MPs) functional office to help bridge the gap between MP and the constituents.

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Lawyer Alexander Afenyo-markin in his new year's message to his constituents on Sunday, 27th December 2020 indicated that he is ready to establish a functional office to ensure his constituents have access to him.



Communication between MPs and their constituents has been a major challenge as most lawmakers have either lost their seats or chastised for failing to communicate with them after winning elections, a situation displayed in the recent 2020 general election.



Over 100 sitting MPs as well as ministers and their deputies have lost their seats due to the reasons stated above, raising a debate on the performance of lawmakers in their respective constituencies outside the House of Parliament.

However, the Effutu parliamentarian emphasized the office will have Research assistants who would help identify the pressing needs of constituents for quick response to be taken.



He added that such an initiative will help in the development of the entire constituency and also ensure equal distribution of projects and policies across the constituency.



Mr. Afenyo-Markin, therefore, urged the people to support the development agenda of the constituency no matter one's political affiliation or religion nor culture.

