Affected communities in Volta Region must rally to sue VRA for damages - Keta MP

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for Keta, has strongly advocated for the people of the Volta Region to pursue legal action against the Volta River Authority (VRA) for the significant damages caused by the dam spillage.

Gakpey expressed his concern that the residents were not adequately informed about the impending spillage, resulting in many becoming homeless and forcing businesses to shut down due to the severe impact of the floodwaters.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the lawmaker emphasised the long-lasting effects of the spillage, suggesting that it might take up to a year for the region to recover.



"In the future, the affected constituency must unite and take legal action against VRA for the damages and the destruction of businesses because VRA was responsible for informing the people and adequately preparing them. The simulation exercises they claim they conducted typically involved only a few people. Even the victims in Sogakope resort are severely affected, necessitating the transfer of deceased bodies, and it may take about a year for this water to recede," Gakpey urged.



The spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority has triggered widespread flooding in numerous communities throughout the Volta Region. The aftermath has left many residents homeless, while businesses have been compelled to close their doors due to the devastating consequences of the water spillage.



On October 16, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited Mepe, a community in the region that has reportedly experienced the most severe impact from the spillage.

He pledged the government's commitment to alleviate the plight of the flood victims.



He expressed sympathy for the people about the tragedy that has happened.



President Akufo-Addo said the government will do everything in its power to assist everybody affected by the floods in North Tongu, South Tongu, and Central Tongu, all in the Volta Region.



