Afi Antonio: The lady booted out of army recruitment because of her teeth, but now puts smiles on faces of others

Being a person who offers help to others even when your own life isn't entirely perfect is a calling but even if it is not, then it should command a lot of patience.

And that is the kind of life Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio has taken upon herself, describing this path in life as "I am the girl who is always there for people when they need help. I'm also the girl who faces many issues alone, but will still do anything to see anyone else smile."



From being that girl who never wanted to show her legs for fear of being mocked as they were knocked-knees, to being disqualified from the recruitment process to becoming an army officer because of her scattered teeth, this young lady still managed to find a way of sharing her caring and generous heart with others.



On this week's edition of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu, Afi Antonio, Founder of the Afi Antonio Foundation, sits down to share some of the deepest passions of her life, and her charitable works with us.

She describes her highs, her lows, and of course, her most rewarding and humbling experiences being a philanthropist in these parts of town.



Watch the full video below:



