Afia Akoto celebrates her daughter's birthday; praises God for fruit of the womb

The issue of childlessness can be very worrying and disheartening to women.

The Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maame Afia Akoto, is celebrating the birthday of her daughter whom she says has "grown in glory and substance".



The daughter whose name was only mentioned as Nana, turns 18 on Tuesday, March 2.



In a lengthy write-up on Facebook to gratify the Lord for an answered prayer, the MASLOC Deputy CEO disclosed that the month of March has since become her favourite month.



She used the occasion of her daughter's birthday to pray for women in need of the fruit of the womb and encouraged them to have "super crazy faith" in the Lord.

Read the full write-up below:



3 is a number of Love and God is love. It is a number of power and a number that breaks boundaries because God is power. Some 18yrs ago in March, God remembered me and found me worthy to be a mother. He blessed me and changed my identity. I am a woman with super crazy faith in God even when I have nothing and no one. Because He is enough for me and I don't take my relationship with him for granted. He is the reason I still smile in the midst of the storms and adversaries. My God is just too much. this month March means a lot to me. It is a March to Match into greater Glory. A March to Match into higher heights. A March to Match into multiplication and non shall be subtracted among the living. Now may those believing God for the fruit of the womb receive this testimony as my first fruit turns 18. 2moro, 2nd of March is her day and my day of Thanksgiving ...a day to reflect and press on to victory. For all he has done for us our daughter Nana and the rest of the family, we go back to his altar to say thank you Jesus for yet another year. That baby you gave us, is today an adult and grown in glory and substance. Praise be your holy name.



