0
Menu
News

Afia Dake gets new job at Oasis School

Afia Dake Mrs. Afia Dake

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: Francis Addo

Mrs. Afia Dake, a renowned academician has been appointed as the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Oasis School.

Her appointment was effective October 3, 2022.

Mrs. Dake comes on board with tremendous experience in teaching and educational administration.

She holds MPhil in Education Administration and a postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

She also holds a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Ghana.

She was once the headmistress of the Ridge Church School.

She takes over from Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi.

Source: Francis Addo
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa