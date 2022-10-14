Afia Dake gets new job at Oasis School

Mrs. Afia Dake

Source: Francis Addo

Mrs. Afia Dake, a renowned academician has been appointed as the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Oasis School.

Her appointment was effective October 3, 2022.



Mrs. Dake comes on board with tremendous experience in teaching and educational administration.



She holds MPhil in Education Administration and a postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

She also holds a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Ghana.



She was once the headmistress of the Ridge Church School.



She takes over from Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi.