Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS to start studying Aerospace engineering courses - Minister of Education

A group picture of the education minister, staff and students of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS

The Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum has revealed that Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS in the Ashanti Region will be one of the few schools to start studying aerospace engineering courses in the country.

The Minister has observed that the government has adopted the school as the pioneer to study aerospace engineering courses in Ghana beginning next academic year.



The MP for Bosomtwe further revealed that the school will be transformed into a fully integrated Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) institution to help train innovative youth.



Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum said this when he paid a one-day working visit to the school on Sunday, August 20, 2023.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the visit, the Minister expressed his satisfaction with the management, teachers, and students of the school for building and flying a brand new airplane.



"The school is going to be transformed into a STEM facility, students are doing some great things in the field of aviation and aerospace, and their case, there will be no engineering Club, as Students will be allowed to take courses in addition to physics, chemistry, advance mathematics some we got the inspiration to do due to what students here are doing”, he said.

Infrastructure



Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum said infrastructure in the school will be expanded to meet the needs of the student.



He added that new science laboratories, ultramodern libraries toilet facilities, and dining halls will be provided for the school to help improve teaching and learning.



"We have already provided the school with science labs, and I am assuring them that, additional infrastructure will be provided to the school to complement the good works they are doing", he added.



Introduction of STEM courses

Dr. Adutwum again revealed that the government, as part of its educational reforms, will introduce aeronautics and aerospace engineering courses in some twelve secondary schools beginning next academic year to develop the creative ability of students and improve the science-to-humanities ratio.



He observed that other courses including environmental science, computer science, manufacturing; biomedical sciences, agricultural sciences, global studies, and creative arts will also be integrated at the Senior high school level going forward.



This he emphasised is part of the new secondary career pathway for the country.