Afia Kobi Serwah Ampem SHS students present first locally built aircraft to Asantehene

The delegation from the school

The Management of Afia Kobi Serwah Ampem Girls Senior High School SHS in the Ashanti Region has presented the first locally built aircraft in Ghana by an SHS student, to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The presentation which was done on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, coincided with the celebration of Awukudae, a sacred festival on the Akan calendar.



The school's management as part of the presentation introduced their Engineering Club to the overlord of the Asante Kingdom.



Delegation



Among the delegation were, the headmistress of the school, Silvia Newton, the District Education Director for Atwima Kwanwoma, Mrs. Doris Ofori, Madam Abigail Efe Mensah, Assistant Headmistress in charge of administration, Mr. Francis Adusei, Accountant, Selina Afriyie, assistant headmistress, domestic and Christiana Ewusi, assistant headmistress, Academic



Otumfuo's Support to the School

Madam Silvia Newton during the presentation commended the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his unflinching support of the school.



"Aside your constant good guidance, you have consistently provided computers, books and other learning and teaching materials to the school."



"I must say we are very grateful for your timely intervention in building all inner roads of the school which has saved the students and teaching staff from dust and mud,” she added.



"Your constant support has culminated in the students doing more which has led to the creation of this Aircraft and so we thought it wise to present the craft to you.”





Engineering Club



A team from the Engineering club led by Engineer, Mr Ferdinand Sam, a tutor, Mr Akwasi Owusu Bismark, also a tutor and three students Gloria Anyelebe, Benedicta Oduro, Osman Hemayet were given the opportunity to shake hands with the King for their invention.



Mr Ferdinand Sam who had the opportunity to tell Asantehene about the project said the team was inspired by their desire to create something meaningful from things around them.



He added that the vision is to ensure that, all the students are well-trained to be creative and come out with innovative problem-solving ideas that will change the future of Ghana.



He disclosed that the club has designed some other projects that will be introduced to the world soon.

Otumfuo's remarks



The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after the presentation extolled management of the school for achieving that milestone.



He was particularly happy with the engineering club for their creative thinking and urged them to do more.



Asantehene pledged his continuous support to the school.



He disclosed that he will soon visit the facility and inspect the ongoing road project and other infrastructural works and see how best to help the students again.

He added that he will also witness the test flight of the aircraft when he eventually touches down at the school.



Background



The Engineering Club of the all-female school designed and flew the prototype aircraft as part of their project work.



According to the team of inventors, the objective was to build an aircraft for the Navy to use for patrolling Ghana’s territorial waters.



The test flight of the prototype aircraft has gained the attention of a cross-section of Ghanaians after videos were shared on social media by the Kumasi-based media firm OTEC 102.9 FM.