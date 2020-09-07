General News

Afigya Kwabre North NPP Parliamentary Candidate distributes PPEs to constituents

Mr. Collins Adomakoh Mensah is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Collins Adomakoh Mensah has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth thousands of Ghana cedis to some electoral areas within the constituency to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

The distribution according to him is part of his contribution towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.



His campaign team donated hand sanitizers, assorted personal hygiene, and Protective equipment to help protect the frontline workers in the constituency.



The Parliamentary candidate who is optimistic of winning the 2020 Parliamentary elections on well-meaning Ghanaiansto join hands in combating the deadly epidemic stating that his move is not for vote buying but to contribute towards the development of the country as a citizen.

“The fight against coronavirus is not an individual fight, it is a fight that we all as Ghanaians should join hands and help our leaders to send this unknown disease away, I call on all persons especially the well to do in our community to at least buy one sanitizer for the poor and the destitute,” Mr Collins Adomakoh Mensah told the chiefs and people at Akom.



“Let us all comport ourselves during this pandemic era to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus”, he added.

