Aflao Paramount Chief reveals reasons behind huge population the town boasts of

Togbui Fiti, the fifth (V), Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area

Togbui Fiti, the fifth (V) who is the Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area and also the President of the Aflao Traditional Council has given reasons why the Ketu South District has a larger population.

The increasing number of childbirths to a family that is aimed at growing the indigenous population and the increasing number of legal settlers, according to the Paramount Chief are the factors that account for the absolutely larger population Aflao boasts of today.



Togbui Fiti V added that it is a policy by the Aflao Traditional Council to ensure that the population keeps growing significantly to challenge the increasing number of settlers in the Aflao Township.



Togbui explained that if his subjects keep growing in size, it will make it very easy for the Traditional Council to counter any threat that they may face from the high number of settlers in the town.

The paramount chief made known the reasons when he hosted Former President Mahama and his entourage at his uncompleted palace which he calls village as it is far away from the Aflao Township.



Aflao is a border town which connects to Lome, the capital city of Republic of Togo and therefore the economic activities that take place around the border sees lot of people coming into Aflao to settle so that they can go about their daily economic activities without having to travel longer distances.



Aflao is the twenty-eighth most populous settlement in Ghana and currently boasts of a population of almost 97,000.

