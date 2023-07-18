Aflao celebrates Torgbi Fiti on his induction as president of Forum of Kings and Traditional Leaders

Torgbi Amenya Fiti V (middle) with his hands up

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

On Friday July 14, 2023, scenes of pump and pageantry and a display of rich tradition and culture were captured on the principal streets of Aflao following the arrival of the Paramount Chief of the area, Torgbi Amenya Fiti V, after his induction as the president of the Forum of Kings and Traditional Leaders of Africa at a ceremony held in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The arrival of the Paramount Chief was met with a huge crowd of indigenes of the town, as well as the chiefs and elders in a procession amid drumming, dancing and the firing of musketery from the Aflao border to the traditional palace at Agorkpanu.



At a brief welcome ceremony patronized by hundreds of Aflao indigenes and residents, Torgbi Fiti thanked all his subjects for their loyalty to him and the stool over the years saying, it was through their love and encouragement that "I got this high recognition to preside over this noble forum of traditional leaders on our dear continent."



He assured his divisional and sub-chiefs, queen mothers, elders and all the people of Aflao of his commitment to ensuring that there was unity, peace and development in the traditional area.



The Paramount Chief promised to use his new position to unite all traditional leaders in Ghana and on the continent towards the achievement of the set goals of the forum and to lobby stakeholders in working for continental integration and development.

Some Divisional Chiefs of the area, including Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V of Teshie-Aflao who doubles as the protocol officer of the traditional council, Torgbi Nyakeli Tortsofia VII of Wudoaba Torgbi Anugbo of Avoeme and Torgbi Gbonor Ayisu of Batorme took turns to eulogize the Paramount Chief for his dedication to the well-being of the people of Aflao and for bringing honour to the area by his elevation to the high office as president of the Forum of Kings and Traditional Leaders of Africa.



They called for loyalty and support from all indigenes and residents of the traditional area in a bid to see a better and prosperous Aflao.



In attendance at the ceremony were other divisional and sub-chiefs as well as queen mothers of the traditional area including, Torgbi Ekpe Larbi II of Avoeme, Torgbi Akoto V of Huimega, Torgbi Amenyo Degbedzayi, Torgbi Zogbla of Aflao-Apekotuime, Mama Agbenyode, Mama Xadenya, Mama Amedegbeso, Mama Dunotor, Mama Dorleagbenu and Mama Korliba.