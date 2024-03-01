Aflao chiefs declare support for Torgbi Fiti

Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V is the paramount chief of Aflao

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Some divisional and sub-chiefs of the Aflao Traditional Area have reaffirmed their allegiance and loyalty to the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V.

This is in reaction to accusations of tyranny and autocratic governance levelled against the Paramount Chief in a petition to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs earlier in December 2024 by a group of prominent citizens of Aflao, calling themselves the Concern Citizens of Aflao.



A statement written to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and signed by Torgbi Nyakeli Tortsofia VII, Chief of Akato-Wudoaba, who is also the 'Awadada' or Warlord of the area, and other chiefs from the Left-Wing division of the traditional area, denied the accusations against the Paramount Chief, describing them as unfounded and lacking in merit.



The statement reads in part: "We, the chiefs and members of the left-wing division of the Aflao Traditional Area, vehemently deny the allegations against Torgbiga Fiti V. The claims of autocracy lack merit, as decisions of the council are collaboratively made and every chief is given an equal platform to contribute."



It said the claims of favoritism in the installation of chiefs are unfounded, and the position of the Concern Citizens group explicitly exposed some high level of conspiracy between the petitioners and their allied chiefs just to undermine the supremacy of the Paramount Chief.

"The issues in the petition are not only an indictment on the credibility of the Paramount Chief but also an affront to all the veritable chiefs of the left-wing division of the traditional area," it added.



The statement accused the Concern Citizens group of bias in carrying out its investigations into the accusations against Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V by some aggrieved chiefs from the right-wing division of the traditional area.



It also wondered why the petitioners failed to consult the Right-Wing division but trivialized such an important exercise and stooped so low for their minds to be twisted and manipulated by such miscreant chiefs to lose sight of the plethora of Torgbiga's remarkable records in Aflao.



It called on the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the general public to ignore the petition by the Concern Citizens group, as it has been established that the authors have an axe to grind.