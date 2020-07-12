Regional News

Aflao’s huge population is my bargaining power – Paramount Chief

File photo of Togbui Fiti V sitting in state

Correspondence from Volta Region

The Paramount Chief of Aflao, Togbui Fiti V, has said that the large population that Aflao has is what he uses as a bargaining chip.



According to the Chief, the over 97,000 populates is what he uses to lobby for developmental projects and social amenities for the Aflao Township.



Togbui, addressing a delegation led by former President John Dramani Mahama also indicated that he fights for no political parties but rather fights for his subjects who look up to him as their Paramount Chief.



He further said that his town’s population which he calls his “daughter is ready for marriage and therefore waiting for a man (politicians) to come and marry her.”

This simply translates to the fact that Togbui is again using his town’s huge population to lobby for amenities or any other positive interventions from politicians for his "beloved" Aflao.



Meanwhile, Aflao, which is host to the busiest border post in Ghana is said by many including erstwhile president John Mahama to be unique as it is one of few towns in the world that opens directly into the capital city of another country.



Aflao which is in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region has a population of more than 96,500.

