Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong were unfairly removed from NPP - Alan Kyerematen

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has shared his perspective on what he perceives as the unjust removals of Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko from leadership positions within the New Patriotic Party.

In a candid interview with UTV, Kyerematen expressed his concerns about the influence of sycophancy within the NPP's internal politics, asserting that both Agyapong and Afoko fell victim to it.



"Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko were victims of sycophantic behavior within the party," Kyerematen stated on Tuesday, September 26.



He elaborated that sycophancy and unquestioning loyalty to leadership contributed to the regrettable ousting of capable and competent individuals like Agyapong and Afoko.



In his view, they were removed without being afforded fair processes or the opportunity to defend themselves against the allegations leveled against them.



Kyerematen's remarks follow his departure from the NPP, a move driven in part by his aspiration for a more inclusive and open political environment.

He emphasized the necessity for the NPP to embrace diverse opinions and ensure that its internal procedures were conducted fairly and transparently.



He further emphasized that the NPP must learn from past missteps and genuinely serve the people.



In his view, Ghana requires a political party that welcomes healthy debate and allows dissenting voices to be heard.



Kwabena Agyapong, former General Secretary of the NPP, faced suspension in 2015 alongside the party's former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, for alleged misconduct.



Agyapong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party's constitution, which mandates members to uphold the party's decisions.

He was also accused of engaging in "unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC."



