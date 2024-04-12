Afoko’s new trial begins as pathologist who examined late Adams Mahama testifies

Gregory Afoko

The new trial of Gregory Afoko, who stands accused alongside Asabke Alangde for the murder of New Patriotic Party’s Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama, has commenced.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, the prosecution, led by Mrs. Marina Appiah-Opare, a Chief State Attorney, called the Pathologist, Dr. Lawrence Adusei, as their first witness out of the 16 scheduled.



Dr. Adusei, who conducted the autopsy on the late NPP chairman, testified that the autopsy report revealed that Adams Mahama died as a result of extensive acid burns from unnatural causes.



EIB Network's Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reported that Dr. Adusei, testifying for the third time in the matter, was discharged by the court after cross-examination by defense lawyers.



The prosecution is expected to call their second witness at the next court sitting.

The case has been adjourned to April 26, 2024.



Brief facts of the case state that on May 14, 2015, Gregory’s brother, Paul Afoko, and Kwabena Agyepong, then national chairman and general secretary, respectively, of the NPP, arrived in Bolgatanga for a meeting.



It stated that the deceased organized some thugs to violently attack the two, scuttling the planned meeting at the Azumsolon Guest House, for campaigning against the flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and also not notifying him of the meeting.



The situation, according to the prosecution, was later brought under control by the police, adding that the accused, who was then upset, confronted Mahama but was chased out by thugs.

Another group formed by Gregory and Asabke aimed to protect persons perceived to be against Nana Akufo-Addo.



The accused persons held meetings with the youth and on May 20, 2015, they ambushed Mahama’s residence with a substance suspected to be acid.



The deceased returned home around 11:10 p.m. in his pick-up vehicle, with registration number NR 761 – 14, and immediately he parked the vehicle in front of his house, the suspects went close and signaled him to roll down the glass.



The deceased identified the suspects to be party members and rolled down the glass to talk to them.

Suddenly, the suspects poured the substance suspected to be acid on his head, face, and other parts of his body and fled on a motorbike.



The deceased started screaming for help and his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams, went to his aid and managed to bring him out of the vehicle.



According to the prosecution, Mahama’s wife also sustained burns on the right side of her chest and breast while assisting her husband.



When she enquired about what had happened to her husband, he told her Gregory and Asabke had attacked him.

Mahama died while being airlifted to Accra for treatment.



Gregory, who was later picked up, led the police to Asabke’s father’s house.



The police later located Asabke’s house but he had then absconded with his wife, abandoning their baby in the process.



A post-mortem report on Mahama said he died of shocked lungs and extensive acid burns.