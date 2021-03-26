Afoko trial: Late Mahama mentioned names of attackers to us - Witness

Gregory Afoko suspect in the murder of Adams Mahama's death

Madam Zuweira Issaka, a Prosecution Witness in the murder trial involving Gregory Afoko and one other, has disagreed with Defence Counsel that late Adams Mahama never mentioned the names of those who poured acid on him.

The witness told the court that the deceased, the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, mentioned the names of the accused persons to all those who were with him at the emergency ward.



Answering a question from Afoko’s counsel, Mr Andrews Vortia, the witness, said the deceased spoke the Hausa language.



Asked whether Doctors and Nurses at the emergency ward were also witnesses to the pronouncements from the deceased that the accused persons were the ones that poured acid on him, the witness said that she could not confirm that.



Counsel pointed to the witness that the evidence, she gave to the court was just a figment of her own imagination, but the witness disagreed.



Mr Vortia indicated that whether the doctors or nurses heard or did not hear the deceased mentioning the names of those who the poured acid on him could equally be applied to the witness, but Madam Issaka disagreed.

She said they heard what the deceased said because their attention was focused on him, while he received treatment.



The counsel again pointed to the witness that other persons like Nuhu, Razak and Mariama did not hear the deceased mention the names of Afoko and Asanke, hence their unavailability to be used as witnesses, but again the witness disagreed.



Asked, what the deceased discussed with one Toufiq, a witness in the trial, Madam Issaka said she did not hear what the two discussed because the discussion was not held in their presence.



Counsel for Asanke, who was supposed to cross-examine the witness was unavailable, meanwhile the witness had to go back to Tamale due to some challenges.



The trial was adjourned to March 30, 2021.

Afoko, a farmer and his accomplice are being held on charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.



They have pleaded not guilty before the Court, which is composed of a seven-member jury.



Earlier, the prosecution had told the Court that Mr Adams was a contractor, who lived at the Bolgatanga SSNIT Flats in the Upper East Region and was also the NPP Regional Chairman at the time.



The prosecution said on May 20, 2015, Mr Adams left his house to his construction site in his pick-up truck with registration number NR 761-14.



The Chief State Attorney said, he returned to the house in the night and at the entrance of his house, two men signaled him to roll down the window of his car.

The prosecution said he obliged and the two poured acid on him and fled on a motorbike.



The prosecution said Mr Mahama shouted for help and his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams went to his aid.



According to the prosecution, Mrs. Adams also sustained burns on her chest and breast in her bid to assist the victim.



The prosecution said Adams told his wife that it was Afoko and Asanke, who poured the acid on him.



The Prosecution said the deceased also mentioned the two accused, in the presence of neighbours, as the people who poured the acid on him.

According to the prosecution, the deceased was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Bolgatanga Hospital where he passed on.



A post mortem conducted on the deceased by a Pathologist indicated that Mr Adams died of extensive acid burns.