'Afrafranto' movement can become a 3rd force - Prof. Joseph Osafo

Professor Joseph Osafo has offered a word of advice to founder of Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and his butterfly followers as they hope to clinch victory in the 2024 elections.

He called on the swarm of butterflies led by Alan Kyerematen to note that much work is ahead of them if they indeed want to be a force to reckon with on the political scene.



A mammoth crowd of Alan followers thronged the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region joining their leader in an 'Afrafranto' walk.



Afrafranto is the local parlance for butterfly; the walk saw hundreds of thousands clad in yellow uniform with placards professing their love and support for Alan and his Afrafranto movement.



The symbolism of the color yellow has become synonymous with this movement. It represents a fresh approach to politics in the Ashanti Region, a departure from the conventional party lines that have historically defined the region's political allegiance.



Alan Kyerematen's track record and commitment to effecting change resonated strongly with many Ghanaians seeking a departure from entrenched political tactics.

As the 2024 General Elections draw nearer, the Yellow Revolution continues to gather momentum with each passing day.



But to Prof. Joseph Osafo, all these won't matter if Alan and his team fail to go the extra mile to achieve their vision.



He acknowledged on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" that Movement for Change could become a third force in Ghana's political landscape, however they have to do "something extraordinary" for their dream to materialize.



"Afrafranto is bold that it wants to pick Ghana and give us maybe a third force but that will require doing something extraordinary. It will require doing extraordinary because the millions who are still committed to NPP, the millions committed to NDC, if you indeed want to change their minds between now and 2024; I can tell you you must do something extraordinary. And the transformation you hope to establish, you must touch the core", he said.



