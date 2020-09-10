Regional News

Afram Plains North MP promises to help Okada riders acquire license

Mrs Krosby met with over 250 riders in her constituency to convey to them her party's promise

The Member of Parliament for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Betty Krosby Mensah has promised to help commercial motor riders (Okada riders) in the acquisition of their licenses should her party be elected into power in the 2020 elections.

Her promise comes at the back of a policy promised by the National Democratic Congress in their 2020 manifesto in which the party assured the legalisation of Okada business.



The MP in a meeting with over 250 riders in her constituency said, the Okada business has become a major source of income for people in her area and thus saw the need to convey the good news of the party’s intentions to them.



Madam Krosby Mensah who took to Facebook on September 9, 2020, to announce her meeting with the riders added that she used the opportunity to ascertain the problems associated with the service provision.



According to the MP, the riders “are very happy that the government thinks about them and is ready to legalise and regulate it (Okasa) to help minimise their challenges. To them, the legalisation will give them recognition and streamline their activities for better operation and they are ready to help the NDC win this year’s elections.”

She, therefore, assured them of her support in the acquisition of license when their operations are finally legalized by the next NDC government.



Mrs. Krosby Mensah took the opportunity to make a donation of PPEs and other items to the Okada riders.





