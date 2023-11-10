Afram River drowning: Five bodies including 3 children retrieved

The canoe capsized during ajourney, resulting in a grim outcome

Five dead bodies including three(3) children have been retrieved from the Afram River in the canoe accident.

The devastating incident occurred at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday November 8,2023 near Agyata community in Afram Plains South district of Eastern region.



The unfortunate event happened as 12 individuals attempted to cross from Kyireba to Burger Akura along the Afram River.



The passengers on the canoe comprised 2 male adults, 4 female adults, and 6 female children



However, the canoe capsized during the journey, resulting in a grim outcome.

Two (2 ) males, 1 female adult, and 3 female children, totaling 6 individuals managed to escape the tragic fate.



Five(5 ) out of the six (6) missing passengers have been retrieved by rescue team of Police and NADMO with support of local fishermen on Thursday.



The five bodies retrieved include three(3) children and two(2) adults.



However, efforts are underway to retrieve the last missing person, and the community is rallying together in support.