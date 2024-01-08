Africa Education Watch urges WAEC to conclude investigation on withheld WASSCE results

Kofi Asare is the executive director of Africa Education Watch

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to expedite the investigation into the withheld West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

WAEC has not only withheld subject results for 4,280 candidates in the 2023 WASSCE but has also withheld the entire results of 1,005 candidates for various suspected offenses.



Mr. Asare expressed concern over the delayed release of results for candidates from 235 schools, constituting approximately 20% of the total number of Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana.



He referenced that among the affected schools is Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) in Kumasi, a public school where core subject results for all candidates have been withheld.



While acknowledging that WAEC may have valid reasons for withholding results due to alleged irregularities, Asare emphasized the importance of due process.



He stated the potential challenges faced by innocent candidates whose results are pending investigations, particularly regarding tertiary admissions.

With tertiary admissions expected to conclude soon, Kofi Asare urged WAEC to conclude its investigations promptly to ensure fairness for all candidates.



In reference to Eduwatch’s 2021 WASSCE monitoring report, he recommended increased investments in consultants to expedite investigations into exam result issues before announcing WASSCE results.



He raised concerns about the potential unfairness of releasing results in stages, creating disparities among candidates in terms of tertiary admissions.



Asare shared a case from 2020 where a candidate took part in the National Maths and Science Quiz competition for Apam SHS but had results withheld with others for alleged irregularities.



He explained that despite being innocent, the candidate faced a delay in starting tertiary education, highlighting the need for a balanced approach between applying the law, delivering justice, and ensuring timely and fair outcomes.

As stakeholders await the resolution of these issues, the call for a balance between legal procedures and the timely delivery of justice remains crucial in enhancing WASSCE processes and outcomes.



Many parents whose wards have been affected are mounting pressure on school authorities particularly those in private schools.



The pressure has become so intense and depressing to some extent that some parents are threatening to sue the schools.