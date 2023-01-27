Africa Street MBA to provide solutions to challenges facing start-ups, young entrepreneurs

Some dignitaries at the program

King A. Wellington, the Founder of DONE BY US, an investment and management consultancy firm has bemoaned the attrition rate of Ghanaian start-up companies.

According to him, the failure rate for Ghanaian start-ups is 70% which is up there with Ethiopia as the third highest on the continent is a big concern for him.



It is in light of this and other reasons that DONE BY US has launched the Africa Street MB to expose start-ups and small businesses to the best development ideas and resources.



Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, January 24, 2022, King Wellington disclosed that the program which is supported by the KGL Foundation, will bridge the gap between business owners and operators and integrate sustainable and transformative ideas.



He is confident that the Africa Street MBA will reduce the rate of unemployment as it will provide the platform for businesses to thrive. King Wellington disclosed that the program will expose world class MBA curriculum and first-class entrepreneurial course content that will turn the fortunes of businesses around and guarantee their success.



He also noted that the program will be of significant benefit to the less-privilege and business operators with limited capital.



“We have gathered here to officially embark on a transformative but yet difficult journey; a journey that when travelled well will develop and strengthen the skills, instincts, abilities, processes, and resources of about 10,000 young entrepreneurs and start-up businesses annually in Ghana, thereby enabling these young entrepreneurs and start-up businesses to survive, adapt, and thrive in a fast-changing world,” he said.

“Again, this journey that we are about to embark on, will help to reduce the high start-up failure rate in the country and by extension the Africa continent; it will make practical business knowledge accessible to all; connect young entrepreneurs to captains of industries and give them access to information, markets, funding and many more.”



“Most often, a young lady from the street of Tatale Sanguli or a young gentleman from the street of Awutu/Senya Breku do not get the opportunity to benefit from business development programmes and build world-class businesses,” Mr Wellington said. “It is for this reason that the Africa Street MBA was developed,” he added.



Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, Programmes Manager, KGL Foundation said that the development of the Ghanaian youth forms the core of operations of the foundation.



He implored the Ghanaian youth to take advantage of the program and commence their entrepreneurship journey.



Samira Hussein, an Assistant Business Advisor, Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA who delivered a speech on behalf Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh said that her outfit is committed to facilitating the success of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.



She said that GEA will expose the businesses to credit facilities that will aid their growth and expand their project.