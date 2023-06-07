Africa must unite to compete globally - ECOWAS Queen mother urges Africans

Queen mother of ECOWAS nationals working and living in the Ivory Coast, Nana Kyeremaa Abrafi-Koto

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Queen mother of ECOWAS nationals working and living in the Ivory Coast, Nana Kyeremaa Abrafi-Koto, has challenged African leaders to make the unity of the African continent a priority.

According to the queen mother, African leaders have the best opportunity to use culture and tradition, to speed up the promotion of unity, peace, stability and harmony in the continent.



Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people to climax this year's ECOWAS FESTIVAL dubbed "FENA 2023" the queen mother appealed to governments within the African continent to make the four-decade unity campaign previously waged by free fighters, Pan Africanists, as an uncompromising agenda.



"The campaign to unite Africa obviously must be supported by all nationals of the continent,” she said.



The Queen mother of ECOWAS noted that there couldn't be development in Africa without unity, and that integration remained an amplifying avenue for building bridges and speeding up the process of development in Africa.



"We have to do everything in our capacities as governments, traditional rulers, to unite our people and ultimately the continent.

We cannot grow, and compete globally if we are disintegrated. The Chinese, Indians, are united and still hold the cultural purity of their tradition and heritage, therefore they are able to compete globally. We must do same as Africans," she stated.



Nana Kyeremaa Abrafi-Koto, who gained the ECOWAS Queen mothership in Ivory Coast through her benevolent social activities in support of ECOWAS nationals working and living in Ivory Coast, observed that the only inspiration required to push Africa to unite was through cultural activities.



She lauded the various African Embassies in Ivory Coast for backing her up to influence the establishment of this unique festival.



She also commended the administration of His Excellency Alassane Dramane Ouattara, President of Ivory Coast for creating an enabling environment for foreigners to stay and work in Ivory Coast.



The Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Ivory Coast, Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, who represented Patrick Jérôme Achi, the Prime Minister of Ivory Coast at the festival, lauded the Queen mother for brilliantly initiating the festival to bring together different nationals of the subregion to celebrate on one stage and to take stock of activities commemorating African unity.

He applauded the Queen mother for identifying herself with the Ivorian government and for working to promote cultural diversity, development and tourism.



He said the Ivorian government recognizes her singular effort and would support her in various ways to continue to play that crucial role in influencing the unity and progress of Africa.



According to Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, the Prime Minister of Ivory Coast Patrick Jérôme Achi, and the President of Ivory Coast Alassane Dramane Ouattara were all happy with the positive impact Nana Kyeremaa Abrafi-Koto was making in Ivory Coast and Africa in general.