Africa needs economic liberation - Arikana Chihombori Quao

Dr Arikana Chihombori Quao

Source: Michael Addo, Contributor

Her Excellency Ambassador Dr. Arikana Chihombori Quao the Founder and President of the African Diaspora Development Institute has said that her greatest satisfaction would be to see Africa doing better and taking her rightful place.

She made these comments during an interview with Eagle FM's Richmond Yeboah a Ghanaian based Radio station on the topic African Free Trade Agreement: Prospects and Challenges.



She also noted that the Africa we want is the Africa that says No to foreign extraction of its natural resources, the Africa we want is the Africa that has the capacity to build its own through the collective poll of resources and the additional input of the expertise of the African Diaspora.



On the issue of Wakanda Smart City H.E Ambassador Arikana Chihombori Quao said that the Wakanda Smart City is a project that seeks to bring closure to the pain and suffering of the slaves who left the African shore 400 years ago.

She further reiterated that the Wakanda Smart city is going to start with the Obokese University of Excellence as it is the first Pan African University that is Africa Cantered and teaches the core of Pan- Africanism. In doing this the Wakanda Smart city is calling on all Diasporas to come and settle in their home where they truly belong.



The interview session with Her Excellency Ambassador Dr Arikana Chihombori Quao on Eagle FM's Diaspora Hour is a collaboration between Eagle FM, Obokese University of Excellence, Obokese Foundation, and the African Diaspora Development Institute.

