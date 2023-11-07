Africa's youth must unite to shape a brighter future – Minister of Sports

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has rallied Africa's youth to unite and reshape the narrative of the continent. He emphasized the importance of propelling a million dreams to the next level, transcending not only geographical boundaries but also the limitations that have hindered the full realization of Africa's potential.

Minister Ussif highlighted the Akufo-Addo-led government's unwavering commitment to empowering the youth with the knowledge and skills required to combat the threats of climate change. His words were delivered at the 2023 Africa Youth Day celebration in Accra, where he extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Africa Union Commission's Women, Gender, and Youth Directorate for bringing together a gathering of exceptional young minds who represent the future of the continent.



He described Africa Youth Day as not just a day, but a movement, a beacon of hope, and a celebration of the vibrant, dynamic, and resolute young generation of Africa.



“It was established to recognize the unified voice of the continent's youth, to emphasize the significance of youth participation, and foster partnerships that empower the younger generation to lead Africa into a brighter future”



This year's theme, "1 Million Next Level Is Knocking: A Youth-Led Movement That Transcends Borders," deeply resonates with the challenges and aspirations of Africa's youth. It calls for unity in propelling a million dreams to the next level, transcending not only geographical boundaries but also the limitations that have hindered the full realization of Africa's potential.



Hon. Mustapha Ussif underscored Ghana's recognition of the vitality of its youth and the implementation of youth-centered policies that directly address the challenges they face. Ghana has embarked on a journey to harness the latent energies of its young population, with several initiatives that demonstrate the country's commitment.



The YouStart Programme, for instance, was introduced by the government to promote youth entrepreneurship. This initiative provides young entrepreneurs with the essential tools and resources to turn their innovative ideas into thriving businesses, focusing on fostering creativity, innovation, and financial inclusion.

As Africa Youth Day is commemorated, he has called for a commitment to amplify the voices of the continent's youth, promote entrepreneurship, and empower the dreamers and doers among them. He urged everyone to be the change they wish to see and collectively make the Africa they desire a reality.



The Deputy CEO of National Youth Authority in charge of Finance and Administrative, Akosua Asaa Manu, representing the CEO of the National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide, highlighted the NYA's active promotion of youth participation, advocacy, and empowerment. Through a range of events, seminars, and workshops, NYA has created opportunities for young people to voice their concerns and play a pivotal role in driving societal change.



Akosua Manu emphasized the NYA's unwavering commitment to showcasing entrepreneurial innovation, fostering a supportive environment for young entrepreneurs, and equipping them with practical knowledge and essential skills for success in the business world. The NYA, in collaboration with its partners, continues to lead the way in supporting youth-led initiatives that transcend borders, aligning seamlessly with this year's theme.



She pointed out that recent surveys indicate that over 60% of Ghanaian youth are keen on starting their businesses, highlighting the inherent entrepreneurial spirit within the nation. Harnessing this spirit is crucial for propelling Ghana toward economic development and job creation, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 8's objective of promoting sustainable, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth.







As the journey to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of Ghana's youth unfolds, she urged everyone to consider the profound impact it will have on the nation's development. She encouraged the youth to actively engage in the activities planned for this celebration, emphasizing the importance of creating meaningful connections and collaborations that will propel us to the next level.