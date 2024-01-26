Africa should never face poverty - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized that Africa, with its abundant natural resources, should never face poverty.

He referred to the continent's extensive resources, including oil, gas, minerals, ample sunlight, and 65% of arable land capable of feeding 9 billion people globally by 2030 as basis for his argument.



Akufo-Addo added that he envisions Africa transforming into a global powerhouse, leveraging its rich resource base and youthful population.



Encouraged by a private sector ready for economic cooperation, especially through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he underscored the importance of economic integration.



“We all know that Africa is blessed, Africa is not a poor continent. In fact, she is too rich to be poor. A continent that has every natural resource imaginable; oil, gas, minerals and an abundance of sunlight. We have some 65 per cent of all arable land available to feed 9 billion people globally by 2030 and our continent is filled with the most youthful population in the world –everything we need to transform Africa into a global powerhouse of the future,” citinewsroom.com quoted Akufo-Addo to have stated.

He expressed encouragement over Africa's private sector being ready and eager to see the realization of the 60-year-old dream of a united Africa.



He also highlighted the need to focus on facilitating the free movement of people, goods, and services across the continent to manifest the vision of a united Africa.



NAY/AE