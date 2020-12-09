AfricaWeb's Eric Kwaku Vlidzo wins Digital Media Sales & Marketing Man of the Year award

Eric Kwaku Vlidzo with his plaque

Eric Kwaku Vlidzo, the Sales Manager of AfricaWeb Holding, publishers of GhanaWeb, has been adjudged Digital Media Sales & Marketing Man of the Year at the maiden edition of Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards (GSBCA).

Held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra on December 4, the scheme, according to organisers, seeks to primarily project social media by awarding excellence in the digital media space.



There were over 30 awardees on the night. The categories included Best Social Media Blogger of the Year, Best Social Media Dancer of the Year, Celebrity Fashion Influencer of the Year, Trendy Social Media Programme of the Year, Vibrant Instagram Account of the Year, Vibrant Twitter Account of the Year, and Best Online Web Series.



Others were Tiktok King, Tiktok Queen, Best YouTube Channel, Best Social Media Discovery of the Year, Best Social Media Comedian, Best Online Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Makeup/Stylist With Social Media Influence, Best Social Media Photo Model of the Year, Best Online Business of the Year, Best Online Product of the Year and Best Online Magazine of the Year.

“Indeed, I have come this far by grace and I would like to thank God for helping me to achieve this great milestone," says Eric Kwaku Vlidzo.



"This win is dedicated to my beautiful wife Dorothy and sons (Acacio, Lemmy, and Lemuel) and the entire GhanaWeb team, especially the sales team, editorial, creative/development, and finance teams. Finally, I thank all my clients across the many industries for their support in doing business with us."



Mr. Vlidzo joined AfricaWeb Holding in 2014 as a Sales Executive and rose to become a Senior Sales Executive. He acted in the capacity of Head of Sales and Marketing in 2018 and is now the substantive Sales Manager.