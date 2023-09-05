African Centre for Technical Training (ACTT) Inaugurated in Accra, Ghana

The This occasion saw the convergence of key stakeholders

African Centre for Technical Training (ACTT), a technical and vocational skills training and development institute in Ghana, marked a significant milestone on August 31st, 2023, with its official inauguration at the Adenta Campus in Accra, under the theme "Introduction to the Plumbing Systems Design Program." This occasion saw the convergence of key stakeholders from education, industry, and development organizations, including renowned entities such as BOSCH, GIZ, CAMFED, the German Embassy, and the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA).

Miss Penelope Brooke Thompson, the Founder & President of ACTT, delivered an inspiring keynote presentation, shedding light on the institution's transformative journey, its overarching vision, and the ground-breaking Plumbing Systems Design Program. Distinguished guests of honour graced the event, participating in a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities situated on the campus. These facilities encompass an ultramodern plumbing workshop, lecture hall, computer lab, library, health centre, cafeteria, auditorium, and conference room. ACTT's primary mission is to address the critical technical skills gap within various industries. This is achieved through the provision of an extensive range of high-quality technical and vocational training programs, artisan certification, mentorship initiatives, and access to invaluable job placement opportunities.



The Plumbing Systems Design Program is a standout offering, combining comprehensive training in soft skills and theoretical foundations with extensive hands-on experience gained through workshop training and apprenticeships. Richard Appiah Otoo, Chief Operating Officer at Ghana Water Company Limited, expressed his endorsement by stating, “For me as an Engineer and a practitioner in water supply engineering for the past two decades in Ghana and Africa at large, the challenge has always been sourcing highly skilled artisans for project execution. Having also studied in Germany, I am familiar with the two-tier track system for theoretical education and apprenticeships that has produced exemplary German craftsmanship. I believe so much in the ACTT vision which is very timely in addressing this skills gap in Ghana.”

Addressing the gathering, Akosua Manu, Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), extended her support for ACTT. She remarked, “What was striking to me is the fact that Penelope pointed out that Technical and Vocational Education and Training seems to be a pathway for people who seem to not do too well in school. But clearly, she is an advocate for excellence, and we need to highlight the importance of people learning skills. I think what she has done here is incredibly inspring, and I believe that we are going to see more from this institute.”



