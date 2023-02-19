African Court opens 2023 Judicial year February 20

Structure of the African Court building

Source: GNA

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights will on February 20th, hold a ceremony to mark the opening of its Judicial Year, which is expected to be graced by Tanzanian Vice President, Philip Isdor Mpango.

Over 200 key human rights stakeholders, including Regional and Sub-Regional Courts, African Union organs with human rights mandate, civil society, academicians, lawyers, and Non-governmental organisations, among others, are expected to attend the opening ceremony.



The 2023 Judicial Year is on the theme: “Integrating the jurisprudence of regional and international human rights mechanisms into national systems,” an African Court statement made available to the Ghana News Agency stated.



Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, African Court President, said representatives of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Tanzania were also expected to attend the colourful event.



The ceremony would start with the procession of Judges of the African Court at the seat of the Court in Arusha.

She said the ceremony was to highlight the African Court’s existence and enhance its visibility.



Lady Justice Aboud said the African Court would also host an Intergenerational Dialogue to engage with different cadres of legal professions to train them on the work of the Court and a forward-looking legacy/evolution of the African Court.



The African Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity and meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.