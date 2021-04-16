African grey parrots in Ghana fled due to deforestation - Parrot seller

Source: SVTV Africa

Pet shop owner, Patrick Apagya has indicated that uncontrolled deforestation has caused the African grey parrot to migrate.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, he stated that initially, Ghana was home to distinct talking parrots (African grey) however, they are nowhere to be found.



”These days, you won’t find the African grey parrots in our forest because we have no none anymore. When these parrots lose their homes, they migrate to other forests,” he revealed.



He added that most of them now reside on our borders and catching them has become difficult as well.

Patrick describes their way of life, food, training methods among others.



Watch the full interview below:



