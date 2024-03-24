African leaders, intellectuals have failed their people – Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen believes that African leaders and intellectuals have disappointed their people.

He is firmly of the view that if Africans were asked to vote to bring back their colonial masters to govern them, they would choose the colonial masters over their own leaders.



Nana Obiri Boahen made these remarks during an interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio.



"If elections were conducted today to bring back colonial masters, 99.9% of Africans would vote for their colonial masters to come back to govern them. This is because Africa’s leaders, intellectuals, and academicians have failed them," he asserted.

Nana Obiri Boahen argued that after Ghana gained independence from British colonial masters, the country’s per capita income was better than that of Korea and other nations. However, recent developments suggest otherwise, as these countries have progressed significantly and even extend loans to Ghana.



He highlighted the worrying conditions in other African countries, emphasizing that change is essential to save Africa.