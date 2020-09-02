General News

Afrobarometer Ghana gets new CEO

Dr. Joseph Asunka's appointment takes effect in 2021

Afrobarometer Ghana has appointed Dr. Joseph Asunka, who is currently with the William and Flora Hewlette Foundation, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He replaces Professor E. Gyimah Boadi.



His appointment takes effect in 2021, according to a press statement released.



Mr. Asunka is expected to lead the Pan African survey research network into the 3rd decade as the go-to data source on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance and quality of life.



Co-founder of Afro Barometer Prof. E. Gyimah Boadi expressed his thoughts about the newly appointed CEO in the press statement.



“I’m immensely encouraged that we are appointing such a talented young leader,” he said.

“Joseph has the academic pedigree, survey and data analysis expertise, personal integrity and deep commitment to excellence to inspire our staff and partners and to amplify the respect that Afro barometer has earned.”



The outgoing CEO will still be part of the work of Afro Barometer by joining the board chair after retiring.



Mr. Asunka is a Lecturer in Political Science at the University of California, Los Angeles.



He taught courses on Research Methods and Data Analysis, Political Institution and Economic Development.



He has also worked with World Vision International and Catholic Relief Services and has consulted for the Africa region of the World Bank Institute

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.